Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 15,474 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $46.80. 3,190,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

