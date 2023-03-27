Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 340 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $313.78. 357,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,218. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

