PlayDapp 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.48 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 15% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $114.18 million and $7.48 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00333046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.36 or 0.26050550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010174 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

