PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49,418.29

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $49,418.29 and approximately $276,016.29 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for $101.70 or 0.00376748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

