PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 289,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 222,437 shares.The stock last traded at $38.44 and had previously closed at $39.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $830,400 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 269,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PRA Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,471,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.