Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Director Buys $42,000.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,192. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.24. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. William Blair lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.