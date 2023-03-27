PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Scotiabank

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

