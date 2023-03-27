Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 86.9% in March

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 28th total of 237,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Profire Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,073. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profire Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Profire Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Read More

