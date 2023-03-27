Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 86.9% in March

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 28th total of 237,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Profire Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,073. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.89.
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
