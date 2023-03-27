Prom Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Prom has a market cap of $85.43 million and $3.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00017328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.83933566 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,732,689.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

