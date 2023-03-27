Prom (PROM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.81 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Prom has a market capitalization of $86.70 million and $3.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00017563 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00199325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,065.53 or 1.00066671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.83933566 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,732,689.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

