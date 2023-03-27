Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.
About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom
Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.