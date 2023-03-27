PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.123 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.62. 2,338,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.61.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

