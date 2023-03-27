PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion. PVH also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. 2,004,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PVH by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 9,607.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

