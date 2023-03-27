PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. 2,004,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.61.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.