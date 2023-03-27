Qtum Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $314.49 million and approximately $55.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00011089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.51 or 0.06308282 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,591,480 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

