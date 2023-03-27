Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Qtum has a market cap of $312.98 million and approximately $51.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00011101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.19 or 0.06347712 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00060821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,591,707 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

