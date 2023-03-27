Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5,602.55 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.55 and approximately $181,571.55 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029523 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00199544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,058.35 or 1.00031836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,007.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.