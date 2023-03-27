Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $11,203.28 and $181,686.57 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00198725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,000.45 or 1.00020531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,007.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

