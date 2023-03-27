QUASA One Day Volume Reaches $524.67 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $524.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00199317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,009.84 or 0.99975192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187083 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $270.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.