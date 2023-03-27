Quent Capital LLC Buys 46,566 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 869,633 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.