Quent Capital LLC Buys 651 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New York Times by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.19. 362,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,661. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

