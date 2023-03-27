Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,642,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,389,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.