Quent Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after buying an additional 1,748,871 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 641,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 800,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 150,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,197. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.