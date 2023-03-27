Quent Capital LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 598,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after buying an additional 201,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $46.49. 2,688,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

