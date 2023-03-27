Quent Capital LLC Purchases 2,829 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.08. 345,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,741. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.