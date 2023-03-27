Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 128,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Trading Up 0.4 %

WRK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 479,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,993. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.