Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.91.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $140.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

