Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion-$9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $140.06 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $157,412,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

