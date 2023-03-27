Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec cut Rathbones Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.96) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.79) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,720 ($21.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.56) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,079 ($25.53).

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,860 ($22.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,055.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,974.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,214.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 56 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

