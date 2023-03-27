Raymond James Lowers ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$4.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday.

ECNCF stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

