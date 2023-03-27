RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $713.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.