Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $138.00. The company traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $92.07. 260,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,546,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,496.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

