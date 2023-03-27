Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fox Factory (FOXF)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2023 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2023 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Fox Factory is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/24/2023 – Fox Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Fox Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.73. The stock had a trading volume of 124,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

