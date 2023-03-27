Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $821.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $832.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.