Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
NYSE:RIO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. 2,128,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,718. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.