Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. 2,128,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,718. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

