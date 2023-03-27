RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.30. 21,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,204. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

