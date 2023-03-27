Robert W. Baird Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $2.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $1.18 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $72,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares in the company, valued at $48,124,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 248,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 188,489 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

