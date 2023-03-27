Robert W. Baird Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $2.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 16.9 %
Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $1.18 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies
In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $72,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares in the company, valued at $48,124,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.