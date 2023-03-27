Robert W. Baird Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $152.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

