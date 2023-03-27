Rovida Advisors Inc. Acquires 175,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 3.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,532.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 995,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 973,673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 161,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.