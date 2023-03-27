Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$211.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$203.81. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$222.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

