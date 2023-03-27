Royal Bank of Canada Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $33.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.07.

NYSE PHR opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

