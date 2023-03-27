Rural Funds Group (RFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Bryant acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$503,930.00 ($338,208.05). Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

