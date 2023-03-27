Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 2,366,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 502.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.