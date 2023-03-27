S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,158 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 80,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 723,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,412,074. The firm has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.