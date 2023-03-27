S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $246,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NVO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.82. The company had a trading volume of 460,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

