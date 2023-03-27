S.C. Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 277,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,687. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.