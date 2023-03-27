S.C. Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $29.69. 8,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,124. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

