S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS remained flat at $23.59 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,896. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

