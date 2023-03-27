S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 12,457 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

NYSE:D traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. 585,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,235. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

