S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 280 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

